Milan fashion gives small opening to Black Lives Matter

MILAN (AP) — When asked why there aren’t more people of color in the Italian fashion industry, officials have cited a lack of candidates in homogeneous Italy. Five African designers living and working in Italy who participated in Milan Fashion Week want to put that view to rest. The event was a first step in a process that Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s prestigious fashion council, hopes will bring real diversity to the creative and decision-making centers of Italian fashion. But Jean said there remains resistance to the campaign she has launched this summer, and pressure to abandon it.