Minnesota sees 936 more COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 936 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said Fillmore County had ten new cases, while Houston County saw one new case according to MDH.

Winona County had nine new cases. With the exception of two cases in the 25-29 age group, there were one each in the 0-4, 10-14, 30-34, 35-39, 50-54, 55-59, and 65-69 age groups.

A total of 97,638 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 10,271 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 87,330 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said on Monday the total number of tests completed in the state is 2,003,115. Approximately 1,387,865 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the seven people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,015 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,447 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

