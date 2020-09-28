Mother charged in fatal stabbing of 5-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old daughter on Chicago’s West Side over the weekend. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters on Monday that police believe 27-year-old Simone Austin cut Serenity Arrington’s throat on Saturday in their East Garfield Park home. He says Austin carried the child into the street, placed her body on the ground then lay down next to her. Austin has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. A judge on Monday ordered Austin to be held without bond.