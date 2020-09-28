Part of Market St. closing for repair work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Wednesday, an intersection on Market Street in La Crosse is closing for two months for repair work.

Caleb Wodarz, Engineer for the City of La Crosse, said the intersection at 11th and Market street is closing at 7 a.m. September 30.

The intersection is by the Mayo Clinic Health System campus.

Crews are doing utility and street repairs at the location.

Wodarz said they're setting out detour signs to guide traffic going from West Avenue to Cass Street to 7th Street.

City buses that use Market Street are changing their routes to work around the detour.

Completion of the work is expected sometime in mid-to-late November.