Police: Friend convinced Trump ex-campaign boss to surrender

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a standoff between South Florida police and President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale ended after an officer who was friends with Parscale convinced him to surrender. Fort Lauderdale Officer Christopher Wilson wrote in a report that he had just finished a shift Sunday evening when a mutual friend called him and told him that a SWAT team was at Parscale’s home, and he was refusing to come out. When Wilson arrived at the Fort Lauderdale home, he was able to convince Parscale to come outside. Officials say the standoff started earlier Sunday after Parscale’s wife fled the home and sought help.