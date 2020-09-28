Police: Multiple people dead in Salem ‘hostage situation’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a possible “hostage situation” led to a fatal shooting after police responded to a home in the west Oregon city of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in east Salem at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Once deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says an negotiator made a call to the suspect inside. Authorities say “as the incident unfolded, shots were fired.” They say multiple people including the suspect died. The sheriff’s office says no deputies were hurt and there’s no reason to believe there’s further danger to the community. The sheriff’s office did not immediately say who fired the shots and no further details were released about other people possibly being shot.