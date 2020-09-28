Police: Shooting outside Detroit strip club leaves 6 wounded

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a Detroit strip club has left six people wounded. According to preliminary information from police, a large group was outside the club on the city’s west side shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when at least one person opened fire. Details about what led up to the shooting were under investigation and no arrests were immediately reported. Police say those shot were in their 20s and two men were listed in critical condition. Two men and a woman were in stable condition, and the condition of another woman who was shot wasn’t immediately known by police.