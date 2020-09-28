Saints fumble away late momentum on curious call vs. Packers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A curious decision by the Saints to substitute for Drew Brees at a critical juncture wound up derailing New Orleans' chance to take a late lead on the Green Bay Packers.

The momentum-squandering play led to a 37-30 loss and the mistake-prone Saints’ first two-game losing streak in three years.

The Saints had the ball in Packers territory after a fourth down stop with the score tied at 27.

Two plays later Taysom Hill subbed in to run a zone option from the Packers’ 41 and fumbled on a hit from edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.