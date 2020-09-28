SCAM ALERT: Employment scams are targeting college students

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)— The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that college students looking for flexible, part-time employment could be susceptible to scams.

They say their Scam Tracker has been receiving reports of employment scams impersonating professors and university departments.

According to the BBB, the scam follows a recognizable pattern

A student gets an email to their school email address about a job, and the message looks like it's sent from a job placement office, student services department, or a specific professor. The position varies, but sounds perfect for a college student because the work is easy, the hours are flexible and the pay is great.

When the student replies, the "employer" hires them without an interview and sends instructions to deposit a check before the work even begins. The student is then instructed to use the money to purchase gift cards, money orders, prepaid debit cards, or other "work supplies." Part of the purchase is to be sent to the employer, the other is the "student's payment."

But, the check the "employer" sends is fake, a detail the bank informs the student a day or two after its deposited. Any money sent to the "employer" is gone for good and they also have access to the student's personal information.

Another version of this scam is when a student is emailed an offer to get paid for putting and advertisement on their car and driving around like usual.

The BBB offers three steps to avoid employment scams: