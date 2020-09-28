SEC: Fiat Chrysler to pay $9.5M for misleading investors

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler will pay $9.5 million to settle charges from U.S. securities regulators that it misled investors about emissions control problems. The Securities and Exchange Commission says that the automaker made incomplete disclosures to investors about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems. The agency says that in 2016, FCA said in a news release and annual report that the audit found its vehicles complied with emissions regulations. But the SEC says the audit wasn’t a comprehensive review of the company’s compliance. The SEC said that Fiat Chrysler agreed not to violate reporting provisions of U.S. securities laws. The company did not admit to or deny the agency’s findings.