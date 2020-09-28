Simple deep breathing exercise could decrease pandemic stress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People feeling stressed and overwhelmed during the pandemic could find relief in simple breathing exercises.

Essential Habits for Wellness Health Coach Anna Slaback encourages regular body scans to locate stress in the body and simply take deep breathing breaks.

"So we're better able to uptake nutrients that way but we're also able to just have a solid frame of mind so that we can make decisions not off of emotions but rather off of the information that's coming to us," Slaback said. "The little chronic medium type of stress that's constant can actually take all of our energy away from us. By deep breathing, we put ourselves back into that relaxed state of the parasympathetic nervous system where we rest and digest."

Slaback recommends alternate nostril breathing exercises to help your mind find focus and de-stress.