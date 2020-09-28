Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church. Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server. The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.