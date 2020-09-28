Vikings searching for answers to slow start

Eagan, Minn. (WXOW) The Vikings ship is taking on water fast.

They're 0-3 for the first time since 2013 after yesterday's loss to Tennessee.

This loss was particularly frustrating.

Dalvin Cook ran for 181 yards.

Rookie receiver Justin Jefferson had 175 yards.

But the Vikings could not finish.

The defense was unable to make a stop when they needed in the 4th quarter and the offense was "in chaos" as Mike Zimmer put it, on the final drive.

"We work our butts off to do that and probably should've won the game yesterday and didn't win it. We worked hard and we don't have anything to show for it right now. It's disappointing. It's frustrating. It's all those things you want to say. But we got to keep grinding," Zimmer said.

The schedule gets tougher.

Minnesota has road games at Houston and at Seattle the next two weeks.