Trump and Biden get evites as Al Smith Dinner goes virtual

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of the Al Smith Dinner say President Donald Trump will be in virtual attendance on Thursday as the annual New York City event moves mostly online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say they expect Joe Biden to attend. But it’s unclear if he has confirmed that he will. The white-tie Al Smith Dinner, which raises funds for Catholic Charities, is usually held at a Manhattan hotel on the third Thursday in October. A scaled down, in-person event for 50 people at a public garden in the Bronx was scrapped after state officials raised virus safety concerns. Typically, when then event is held in an election year, it’s meant to promote collegiality and good humor among political rivals.