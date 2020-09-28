Uber gets 18-month London license after winning court appeal

LONDON (AP) — Uber can keep operating in London after it won its appeal of a decision by the British capital’s transit regulator not to renew its license. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company had challenged Transport for London’s decision in late 2019 not to renew its operating license over safety concerns involving imposter drivers. Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said Monday he found Uber to be “fit and proper” and granted the company an 18-month license with conditions. It’s a crucial legal victory in a lucrative European market as the company struggles to turn a profit.