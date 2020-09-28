US adds popular Cuban debit card to restricted list

HAVANA (AP) — A debit card backed by remittances that recently became popular in Cuba because people can use it to buy home appliances, food and replacement parts has landed on the U.S. government’s restricted list.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday that Cuba’s military controls American International Services and uses parent company FINCIMEX and other entities to “charge fees and manipulate the remittance and foreign currency market.”FINCIMEX is a Cuban state company that processes remittances and issues the American International Services card, which the government began accepting in July amid a pandemic that worsened the lack of food on the island and sparked long lines for goods.