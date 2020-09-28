US judge dismisses New Mexico privacy claims against Google

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has dismissed New Mexico’s privacy claims against Google. The judge concluded in a ruling Friday that federal laws and regulations do not require direct consent from parents when schools participate in Google’s education platforms. The company had asked that the case be dismissed, saying in court filings that it hasn’t violated any laws. New Mexico can amend its complaint, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said Monday he will continue to litigate to protect child privacy rights. The lawsuit was filed in February 2020, alleging that Google violated state and federal laws by collecting personal information.