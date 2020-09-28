WHO, partners roll out faster COVID tests for poorer nations

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and partners have agreed to a plan to roll out 120 million rapid-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus to help lower- and middle-income countries make up ground in a testing gap with richer countries. But it’s not fully funded yet. WHO last week issued an emergency-use listing for the antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests in the program. The program initially requires $600 million for tests priced at $5 apiece, and is to get started as early as next month to provide better access to areas where it’s harder to reach with PCR tests that are used often in many wealthier nations.