Wisconsin Update: 1,726 new COVID cases on Monday, 8 in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded two deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 47 more people were admitted to hospitals.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,885 new test results since yesterday, of which 1,726—or 21.9 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 2,156 up from 1,792 a week ago.

DHS reported two deaths, raising the total at 1,283 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 6,159 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 96,727 or 82.3 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 47 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 571 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 166 are in intensive care units.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Monday update that La Crosse County had 44 new cases of the virus.

No new deaths were reported in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 26 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Twelve of the 26 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Friday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 140 (+1) 2 Crawford 168 (+2) 0 Grant 1,016 (+13) 19 Jackson 150 (+0) 1 La Crosse 3,055 (+8) 4 Monroe 540 (+13) 2 Trempealeau 634 (+4) 2 Vernon 234 (+6) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

