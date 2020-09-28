Young Jefferson Award winner reminds us that small actions can yield big results

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) - If you take a trip to Tomah you'll discover it's a city where everybody knows everybody, but not everything is perfect.

"You know, not the same problems that big cities have, but we do still have families in need and people in need," said Breanna Garcia. Like most communities, Tomah has struggles, but it also has a young girl who wakes up wondering how she can turn sour into sweet.

"Izabela has big ideas and we don't stop her," added her mom, Breanna. "We don't stop her ideas. We roll with them and let her do it."

And by harnessing the power of social media, Izabela Garcia is on a roll, launching three big campaigns. She's helped buy hundreds of dictionaries for her classmates, she's provided racks of warm winter gear for free and cut a check for nearly $5,000 to her school district, to pay off overdue lunch accounts. Izabela explained her drive to help others simply, "Some people just don't have enough."

All of this, sparked by a girl still too young to have a Facebook account of her own. So, she logs on thanks to a little help from Mom. "First of all, I didn't know she could make videos and edit them like that," laughed Breanna. "I mean she added effects and all kinds of stuff. That video we say, kind of went 'Tomah viral'. It almost had 8,000 views on it! Tomah is a city of 9,000 and some people."

She may be one of the city's youngest residents, but Izabela has big plans. "I did at one point think of opening a food pantry," she admitted, "But when I'm older."

First, Izabela has to conquer middle school. Typically you don't want your reputation to reach the principal's office before you do, but in her case, it's a good thing. "How did $5,000 get raised and cleaned out the lunch accounts for those people that owed it?" said Principal Michael Chapas, recalling how he first learned of Izabela's good deeds. "We kind of heard that it came from a student at the elementary level, and it kind of dawned on me, oh my gosh this is probably Izabela!"

Principal C, as he's known, says understandably, some of Izabela's classmates are struggling with a school year that has placed a focus on online learning. He hopes they're paying attention to Izabela's determination and positive attitude. "Instead of stepping back, this little girl leans into it. And she has that mindset that she takes a challenge on. So I hope the kids see that. Don't step back, step in. And try to make a difference -- a positive difference -- and she's doing it. And again, it's amazing."

Izabela knows people in her community need help now, more than ever. She installed a free food pantry in her front yard and is gearing up for her 3rd annual winter coat drive.

