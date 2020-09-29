2 charged in shooting of doctor in Edina parking ramp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says two people accused in the shooting of a doctor during a robbery attempt in a hospital parking ramp in Edina are facing numerous charges. Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Rush, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault. Fifty-year-old Lucinda Peterson is charged with two counts of aiding an offender and one count of aiding and abetting attempted aggravated robbery. The 45-year-old doctor was shot Sept. 14 on the second floor of the ramp connected to M Health Fairview hospital. The bullet went through the skin of the victim’s scalp and he is recovering.