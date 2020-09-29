Ammo inside burning home shoots out and injures fire chief

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a fire chief suffered a minor injury when ammunition inside a burning home shot out and hit him. WCAX-TV reports that firefighters responded to the fire in Hinesburg, Vermont, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The ammunition that caught fire and shot out of the house delayed crews from putting the fire out. The fire also damaged a neighboring home. Investigators believe that cigarette butts found in pine needles under pine shrub sparked the fire.