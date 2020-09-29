Amnesty Int’l halts India operations, citing gov’t reprisals

NEW DELHI (AP) — Human rights watchdog Amnesty International says it is halting its operation in India, citing reprisals from the government and the freezing of its bank accounts by Indian authorities. Amnesty International India said in a statement Tuesday that the organization had laid off its staff in India and paused all its ongoing campaign and research work on human rights, alleging that Indian authorities froze its bank accounts on suspicions of violating rules on foreign funding. The statement said the authorities’ actions were “the latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations by the Government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations.” Indian authorities did not immediately confirm whether Amnesty India’s bank accounts had been frozen.