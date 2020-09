La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Aquinas and Onalaska needed five sets to decide their showdown Tuesdaynight and it was Aquinas coming out on top 3-2.

The Blugolds won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16 before Onalaska won the next two, 25-21 and 25-12.

Aquinas won the fifth set 15-11 to put it away.

Jacy Weisbrod had 17 kills for Aquinas.

Claire Pedretti led Onalaska with 15 kills.