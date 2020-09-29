Area cross country teams hit the course at the Onalaska Invitational

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three teams came together for a tri-angular cross country invitational. For the boy's race, Aquinas's Andrew Skemp paced the field crossing the finish line with a time of 16:43.20. On the girls' side, it was all Onalaska led by the Malecek triplets finishing in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1 Aquinas 25 1+3+5+6+10 (14+16) 1:32 1-5 Split | 17:33 Avg

2 Onalaska 32 2+4+7+8+11 (15+17) 1:06 1-5 Split | 17:45 Avg

3 Tomah 71 9+12+13+18+19 (20+21) 2:53 1-5 Split | 19:10 Avg

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1 Onalaska 15 1+2+3+4+5 (7+8) 2:27 1-5 Split | 19:24 Avg

2 Aquinas 52 6+10+11+12+13 (14+15) 3:37 1-5 Split | 22:48 Avg

3 Tomah 79 9+16+17+18+19 (20+21) 3:32 1-5 Split | 24:48 Avg