Asia Today: Philippines placing southern city in lockdown

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — One southern Philippine province will be placed under a mild lockdown starting Thursday and the rest of the country will be under more relaxed restrictions to boost the battered economy. The Philippines counts the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. Metropolitan Manila and five other cities will maintain social distancing and other rules with more businesses allowed to operate. But Lanao del Sur province will fall under a lockdown starting Thursday due to infection spikes. Elsewhere, South Korea’s daily coronavirus increase was the lowest in about 50 days. And Australian authorities are concerned by a COVID-19 outbreak aboard a cargo ship that has infected most of the crew.