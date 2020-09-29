 Skip to Content

California sues US regulator in bid to deter ‘ghost guns’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is suing the Trump administration in an effort to crack down on  “ghost guns” that can be built from parts and make it difficult to track or regulate owners. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives doesn’t consider the do-it-yourself kits to be firearms, so buyers don’t have to undergo background checks. The lawsuit filed Tuesday by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra asks a federal judge in San Francisco to order the agency to change its policy. Gun-owners’ groups criticized the lawsuit. The agency declined comment.

Associated Press

