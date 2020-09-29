California’s wine country residents face fire fatigue

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of California’s weary wine country residents are confronting yet another devastating wildfire. The Glass Fire has scorched more than 66 square miles (170 square kilometers) and destroyed about 95 structures. It’s the fourth major fire in three years in the Napa-Sonoma area. The region is nearing the third anniversary of a 2017 wildfire that killed 22. For many, seeing the blaze come over the iconic ridges was a painful reminder of the losses in 2017. The sheriff acknowledged “fire fatigue.” Further north, a wildfire burning in rural Shasta County has destroyed nearly 150 buildings and killed three people.