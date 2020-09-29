Child poverty likely to increase in EU amid virus pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s external auditor says child poverty has reached worrying levels across the world’s largest economy and is likely to get worse during the coronavirus pandemic. In a report published Tuesday, the European Court of Auditors said member states should urgently coordinate their efforts in the face of COVID-19 as the euro area unemployment rate is expected to increase from 7.5 % in 2019 to about 9.5 % this year, with devastating consequences on people’s livelihoods. According to EU data, almost 23 million people under 18 are at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the 27-nation bloc.