Chilly week with some rain

Cool breezes…

Westerly winds continued today and rewarded us with below average temperatures and only a slight chance of showers. Highs today topped out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds dimmed the sky through the morning, but have thinned out during the middle and late afternoon.

Showers passing by…

Our shower potential increases again after midnight and toward morning thanks to a passing disturbance in the cooler air aloft. It will have limited moisture available, so the forecast amounts are low. Showers will become spotty in the morning, but could redevelop during the afternoon.

Another cold front Thursday…

Showers will roam the area on Thursday, but amounts will be light. The cold front will drop our temperatures for the rest of the week down into the lower to middle 50s, and that will last into the weekend.

Weekend rain chances…

After a dry Friday, more showers are likely to break out for Saturday, but they should move away by Sunday morning.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden