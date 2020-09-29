 Skip to Content

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

New
1:40 pm National news from the Associated Press

After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. An American Academy of Pediatrics report released Tuesday shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April. And a new government report says cases in school-age children began rising in September.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content