Energy Assistance Coming from River 2 Ridge Group

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Up to $400 in energy assistance is available to utility customers in Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe, and Vernon Counties thanks to a donation from the River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience Group.

The group donated $30,000 to customers to assist customers who are behind on their bills due to the pandemic said River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience Group chair Jen Schmitz.“Our mission is to help in times of natural disaster and community crisis. For many people, the pandemic has become a crisis and we wanted to be able to make it possible for people to stay in their homes in the months ahead. We recognized a lot of people would be caught in a tough situation when the moratorium lifts and our goal is to get people through until the next no shut-off period begins October 15."

Funding begins October 1, which also marks the day the moratorium on cutting off power is set to expire.

To apply for funding, customers can see if they are eligible by calling the Keep Wisconsin Warm hotline at 800-891-9276 or visiting the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program website. Additionally, customers who receive assistance will be required to be part of a payment plan schedule and contribute some of their own funds.

For more information, go to www.r2rdr.org