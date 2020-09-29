Federal appellate judges uphold Wisconsin ballot extension

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Absentee ballots are typically due at local clerks’ offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A lower court judge ruled that ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day will count if postmarked by Election Day.

That could mean the winner in Wisconsin won’t be known for days after the polls close.

Republicans appealed the ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

That court upheld the extension Tuesday. The case is likely to be appealed by Republicans to the U.S. Supreme Court.