Greece moves asylum-seekers to ease crowding at island camps

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have moved nearly 1,000 asylum-seekers from eastern Aegean islands to the mainland as part of efforts to improve conditions in overcrowded island camps. Most of the people on a ferry that docked Tuesday at Lavrio, near Athens, were from a temporary facility hastily built on the island of Lesbos to replace a squalid camp that angry residents burned down three weeks ago. Others came from camps on Kos, Samos, Chios and Leros. After arriving at Lavrio, they were taken to hotels where they are expected to stay for two months. Greek officials have pledged to try to drastically reduce the islands’ migrant populations by moving to the mainland people with approved asylum claims.