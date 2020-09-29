Homeless man accused of smearing blood on sorority house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a homeless man who they say was armed with a machete and smeared satanic messages in blood on a sorority house and on a vehicle belonging to a student. East Carolina University Police Capt. Chris Sutton says 25-year-old Patrick Canter was charged with injury to real property. Sutton says the man injured himself and then smeared what appeared to be his own blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house as well as a resident’s white Jeep that was parked at the house on Sunday. It was not immediately clear whether Canter has an attorney who could comment.