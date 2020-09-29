How to watch the 1st presidential debate

(WXOW/AP) - President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, will meet on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Millions of voters will get their first opportunity to compare the candidates’ policies and personalities side by side on national television for 90 minutes just five weeks before Election Day.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming debates.

Debate #1: Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio

Location: Case Western Reserve Univerity in Cleveland.

Moderator: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace

Time: 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT

How to watch: Live on WXOW and streaming at WXOW.com/live.

Details: The topics were selected by host Chris Wallace. Each topic will be the subject of 15-minute blocks.

The topics will be:

“The Trump and Biden Records”

“The Supreme Court”

“Covid-19”

“The Economy”

“Race and Violence in our Cities”

“The Integrity of the Election”

The debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.

More information from the hosts can be found here.

Two more presidential debates are scheduled for October 15 in Miami, and October 22 in Nashville.

There is one Vice-Presidential debate set for October 7 in Salt Lake City.

WXOW and WXOW.com will carry all of these debates live.