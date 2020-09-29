Hy-Vee opening store in Valley View Mall

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A large grocery store chain is opening up a new store in La Crosse.

Hy-Vee recently purchased the former Sears store in Valley View Mall for $2.4 million according to online real estate records.

In a statement from Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff, she confirmed that Hy-Vee is planning to construct a store.

"It’s still too early to outline a construction timeline and/or design elements of the store; however, I can confirm that we are very excited to be entering into the market and expanding our footprint in Wisconsin," she said.

The Sears store in the mall closed in November 2018.

According to the company website, Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores in eight states including Wisconsin and Minnesota. Potthoff said they currently have three stores in Wisconsin-two in Madison and one in Fitchburg.

The closest store they have is one in Winona.