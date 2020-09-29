Influencers behaving badly: Mexico kicks them out of ruins

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Archaeological authorities in Mexico kicked the cast of a “Jersey Shore”-style reality show out of the Mayan ruins of Uxmal, after cast members refused to wear masks or follow social distancing rules. It seems the young, toned cast members of “Acapulco Shore” were invited to tour the ruins soon after they reopened, to encourage tourists to return. It was the latest round of bad promotional work in Mexico’s desperate attempt to revive its tourism industry ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Tuesday the half-dozen cast members “were asked to leave, in compliance with health rules.”