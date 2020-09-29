Iowa lawyer, Tulane grad gives school $3M for new department

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Iowa attorney and Tulane University alumna has given $3 million to one of the newest departments at the private university in New Orleans. The Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering is so new that undergraduate and graduate programs are still in the works. Charlotte Beyer Hubbell of Des Moines said in a news release Tuesday that the donation fits with her interests in threats to New Orleans such as coastal erosion, rising sea levels, a changing climate, floods and other severe weather impacts. She gave $2 million to endow a department chair and $1 million for an excellence fund.