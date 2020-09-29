Iranian parliament approves new trade and industry minister

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament has approved President Hassan Rouhani’s nominee for trade and industry minister. Razmhosseini will take on the post as Iran faces an unprecedented economic downturn amid intense pressure from the United States after President Donald Trump pulled America out of Iran’s nuclear with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. The sanctions have sent the country’s economy into freefall. Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar. In May, Rouhani dismissed the former trade and industry minister, Reza Rahmani, after car prices skyrocketed by more than 60% in a few weeks.