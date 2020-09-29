Twins playoff woes continue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jose Altuve drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for Houston after a two-out error by Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco, and the Astros took Game 1 of the best-of-three AL wild card series 4-1.

Michael Brantley tacked on a two-run single in the ninth after Sergio Romo walked the 5-foot-6 Altuve.

Framber Valdez pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Zack Greinke for the victory to keep the bullpen fresh for the rest of the series.

The loss stretched the Twins' all-time record postseason losing streak to 17 straight games.