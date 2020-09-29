Kinstone to host Fall Open House in-person

Fountain City, WIS (WXOW) - If you're looking for something fun to do this fall, there's a special event coming up this October. Kinstone will host it's annual Fall Open House. The stone sanctuary is located in Fountain City, just north of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The event will take place on October 4th starting at noon, and it is free and open to the public. . There will be live music, homemade pie and cheesecake and self-guided tours. New this year, a Plein Air Art Exhibit and Sale. "Plein air" refers to work done by outdoor painters, and the art is inspired by Kinstone.

Registration is not required. Staff say COVID safety guidelines will be followed.

General Schedule for the day (subject to change!):

12:00 – 5:00pm Art Exhibit and Sale – Kinstone-Inspired Artworks

12:00 – 3:00pm Live Music on the Porch by THE BUS BOYS

1:00 – 1:45pm Q&A with Kristine in the Stone Circle (in lieu of a walking tour)

3:00 – 4:00pm Live Music in the Stone Circle by PETER PHIPPEN & VICTORIA SHOEMAKER

4:00 – 4:45pm Q&A with Kristine in the Stone Circle (in lieu of a walking tour)