La Crosse Community Foundation awards grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID pandemic has taken a significant toll on the arts.

To help continue their work, The La Crosse Community Foundation awarded The Weber Center and The La Crosse Community Theatre $30,000 each.

The Weber Center serves as a theatre and a location used for meetings and other forms of community engagement.

The grant will help each organization with operational costs. Because of the pandemic, community theatre had to cancel its entire season.

Dominique Luecke, the Interim Director for the La Crosse Community Theatre, said ticket sales make up 60 percent of the theatre's revenue. The other 40 percent comes from fundraisers, which requires large gatherings of people.

"Art and theatre mean something different to everybody. If you approach it from the stance of a performer, it allows you to go outside of yourself because you are becoming a completely different character, which creates a connection to others," Leucke said. "From the audience perspective, I think we could also use a break from everything that is happening in our world right now."

The Emergency Survival Grant Program is the La Crosse County Foundation's phase II response to the pandemic in La Crosse County. The foundation has up to $316,000 available for emergency survival grants in the fourth quarter of 2020.