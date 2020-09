LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse business cites the financial strains due to COVID-19 as the reason for their permanent closure on Wednesday.

The La Crosse Wellness Center posted on their website that as of 7 pm on September 30, they're closing with no plans to reopen.

In a post on their Facebook page, it says the impact of the coronavirus took its toll on the business.