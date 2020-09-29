Law group files motion seeking immediate pause on mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A conservative law firm filed a request Monday with a Polk County court seeking an immediate halt to the statewide mask order. The motion comes as Wisconsin has become one of the nation's hotspots for the spread of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit in August in response to Governor Tony Evers renewing an emergency order he issued in the spring. Evers' July order included a statewide mandate for people to wear masks while out at indoor public places. Monday's motion seeks to have the order issue an injunction that would keep the order from being in effect while the lawsuit plays out.

"This lawsuit has never been about masks. It has nothing to do with whether they are good or bad or effective or ineffective in any way," said WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber. "This lawsuit is entirely about whether this governor, or any other governor, can continuously seize these emergency powers."

In response to the motion, Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor's office, said Republicans in the state have shown a greater interest in pursuing litigation than they have in governing.

"Wisconsin averaged more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week. It is irresponsible and dangerous for Republicans and their allies to see these trends and double down on preventing the governor from keeping people safe," Cudaback wrote. "While Republicans ignore the alarming case increases we are seeing across our state, Gov. Evers will continue doing everything he can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin."

Vebber said WILL's decision to file the motion was directly in response to Evers' extension of the emergency order last Wednesday.

"The governor, unfortunately, decided to double down or triple down, as it may be, and extended it for a third time knowing that lawsuit was pending," Vebber said.

Over the past week, Wisconsin has seen record highs in new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the percentage of tests coming back positive, and in hospitalizations -- now more than 600. Hospitals in the Fox Valley and northeastern part of the state have begun to express concern about dwindling bed capacity.

"The activity level for the state of Wisconsin shows that it's high and growing in about half the counties," said UW-Madison Population Health Sciences Professor Ajay Sethi. "So it's serious, it's increasing, and it obviously needs to turn around."

Sethi said he still has faith more and more people will come around on wearing masks, regardless of whether there's an order on the books.

"Policies are only as effective as they're followed and so, with or without a mandate, people have to choose to wear a mask," Sethi said. "Unless there is obviously strict enforcement and we don't have that because that's technically very infeasible."

The motion to put Evers' emergency order on hold will go before a St. Croix County judge next Monday, October 5.