Macron meets Belarus opposition leader, pushes for mediation

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for European mediation in the Belarus political crisis after a meeting with the country’s opposition leader. During a visit to Lithuania, Macron met on Tuesday with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opponent of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya went into exile in that country after the Aug. 9 presidential election. Macron told reporters that “we had a very good discussion but now we need to be pragmatic and to support Belarus people and we will do all that.”