VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Britain’s young Prince George can keep his giant shark tooth fossil. Culture Minister Jose Herrera reversed himself Tuesday after facing a backlash for announcing his intention to reclaim the shark tooth fossil that had been a gift to the 7-year-old prince from naturalist David Attenborough. Critics included the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew, who on Twitter said a “megalodon tooth costs $40 on eBay. Corruption has cost us billions of euros.” He urged the government “to prioritize and please get a grip on what’s important.” Attenborough found the tooth while on vacation in Malta in the 1960s.