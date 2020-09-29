Millennial Money: Try touchless payment to avoid dirty money

Using contactless payments for in-person retail transactions offers convenience and security benefits, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, hygiene might be the best reason yet. “Contactless” usually means tap-to-pay credit and debit cards, smartphone digital wallets or retailer apps. These methods allow you to avoid direct contact with currency, payment terminals and other people. The good news is that these no-touch payment ideas also safeguard your card info better than the old swiping method. You might feel awkward the first time you try it, but it’s relatively simple and avoids the problem of touching money.