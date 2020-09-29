817 more COVID cases in Minnesota, 5 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said on Tuesday that 817 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said Winona County had seven newly confirmed cases, while Houston County saw two new cases according to MDH.

A total of 98,447 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 10,361 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 88,380 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said on Monday the total number of tests completed in the state is 2,017,350, or up about 14,200 tests from Monday. Approximately 1,406,578 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Tuesday's update that five more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of those who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,020 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,449 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

