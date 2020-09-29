More rain chances than sunshine this week

Today will be very similar to yesterday. There will be a chance for a few showers, but very spotty in nature. If showers develop, they’ll occur mainly in the afternoon. Then with the continuous enforcing cooler air, highs today will stay with the 50s.

Rainy day

Overnight, clear skies will move in allowing for temperatures to fall into the 40s. But the clear skies do not last. By mid-morning, more spotty showers will move in. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible into the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will gust up to 30 MPH as highs are limited to the 50s.

One more weekday rain chance

Thursday will bring another gloomy, breezy, and cool day. A few scattered showers will be possible all day as highs climb to the mid-50s.

Quick quiet period

Friday will be the one day that you can leave the umbrella at home. As rain chances hold off, peeks of sunshine are possible, but will not be a blue skies day. However, highs on Fridays will be the coolest all week with temperatures staying in the 40s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett